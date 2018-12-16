$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Caci International Inc (CACI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Caci International reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.50.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.27. The company had a trading volume of 162,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. Caci International has a one year low of $131.70 and a one year high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

