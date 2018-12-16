1,050,255 Shares in Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,050,255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.22% of Rapid7 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Rapid7 by 598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $177,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Nye sold 2,182,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $72,029,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,228,685 shares of company stock worth $73,549,160. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

RPD opened at $32.71 on Friday. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

