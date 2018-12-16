1,207,171 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,207,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.41 per share, with a total value of $212,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

