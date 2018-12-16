14,200 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Acquired by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,430,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.8% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 26.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,734 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $133,778.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $95.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on XLNX. Robert W. Baird raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Xilinx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Xilinx from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.95.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/14200-shares-in-xilinx-inc-xlnx-acquired-by-pointstate-capital-lp.html.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.