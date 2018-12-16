14,884 Shares in Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 1,267.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 318,589 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 55.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 155,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $15,563,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $5,592,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CASA opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Casa Systems Inc has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.53.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Casa Systems had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 109.09%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “14,884 Shares in Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/14884-shares-in-casa-systems-inc-casa-acquired-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.