14,966 Shares in Blucora Inc (BCOR) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blucora by 63.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 142,870 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Blucora during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Blucora by 101,830.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Blucora by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Blucora by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

BCOR opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Blucora Inc has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Blucora had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, insider John S. Clendening sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $2,166,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,799 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance G. Dunn sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,181. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blucora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Blucora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.54.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

