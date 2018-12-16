156,840 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 156,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $1,965,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $793,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $1,969,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

In related news, COO Paul D. Elliott sold 196,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $7,851,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $4,911,615.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,953,737 shares of company stock valued at $174,328,418.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.29 million. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “156,840 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/156840-shares-in-ceridian-hcm-holding-inc-cday-purchased-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.