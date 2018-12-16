17,632 Shares in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE:TGI opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Triumph Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $855.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.52 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 68.14% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

WARNING: “17,632 Shares in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/17632-shares-in-triumph-group-inc-tgi-acquired-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.