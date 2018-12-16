18,800 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,594,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.59% of White Mountains Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6,166.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 77.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8,050.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $894.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $786.23 and a 52 week high of $980.89. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($1.32). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

WTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities.

