188,000 Shares in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 188,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,475,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.62% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $14,903,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 45.1% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 321,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 21.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 496,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 87,698 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth $7,106,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 62.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $211.00 to $193.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Shares of GWPH opened at $119.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.66. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $105.12 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,574.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

