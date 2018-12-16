24,282 Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 418.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

NYSE:USNA opened at $120.75 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.79.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Sidoti upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 387 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $43,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 282 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $35,168.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,117 shares of company stock worth $1,349,965 and have sold 156,178 shares worth $17,500,805. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/24282-shares-in-usana-health-sciences-inc-usna-acquired-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc.html.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.