26,596 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 451,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 193.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.1259 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

