266,884 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI) Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 266,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCI. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCI opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “266,884 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI) Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/266884-shares-in-invesco-bulletshares-2018-corporate-bond-etf-bsci-acquired-by-vista-private-wealth-partners-llc.html.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.