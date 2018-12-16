$31.00 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) will report $31.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Franklin Financial Network reported sales of $27.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will report full year sales of $122.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.50 million to $122.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $131.55 million, with estimates ranging from $130.40 million to $132.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Financial Network.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSB shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Financial Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 750,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after buying an additional 99,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 99,436 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 7.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 63.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the third quarter worth about $409,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $27.30. 63,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,301. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $396.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

