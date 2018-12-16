34,326 Shares in SAP SE (SAP) Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,326 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000. SAP accounts for 1.6% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 17.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in SAP by 7.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, September 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.89.

SAP stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $98.83 and a 52 week high of $127.16. The stock has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. SAP had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

