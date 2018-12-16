3,714 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,573,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,112,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,326 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,969,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,727,000 after acquiring an additional 264,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,526,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,245 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,906,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,123,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,006,000 after acquiring an additional 277,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

