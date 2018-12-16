3M Co (MMM) Holdings Lifted by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 2.3% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 221.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 161.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $196.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $181.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

3M declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.16.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

