$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands Inc (LB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will post $4.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.09 billion. L Brands posted sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $13.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 76.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on L Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on L Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

In related news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in L Brands by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 269.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 735,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,512,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,005. L Brands has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

