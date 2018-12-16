$404.02 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce sales of $404.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.41 million and the highest is $410.18 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $394.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.03 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

RRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $36.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

