5,000 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $227,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $260,000.

Several brokerages have commented on MRTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $40.38 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

