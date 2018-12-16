5,067 Shares in Home Depot Inc (HD) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $172.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $218.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,172.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,692.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/5067-shares-in-home-depot-inc-hd-purchased-by-merian-global-investors-uk-ltd.html.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.