$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) to report $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ideal Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $950,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $360,000.00. Ideal Power reported sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ideal Power will report full-year sales of $1.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.51 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $7.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ideal Power.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 568.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPWR shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideal Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ideal Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ideal Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

NASDAQ:IPWR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. 315,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,645. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

