5,735 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,203,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,598,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,997,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,294,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,869,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,457,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,708,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $836,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.66.

In other news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $10,298,371.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,272,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $366,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,828.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

