57,947 Shares in Bank Ozk (OZK) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,309,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,634,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

