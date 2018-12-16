58.com Inc (WUBA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WUBA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 5,147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,211,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,135,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,951 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 7,684,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,611,000 after acquiring an additional 806,641 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 3rd quarter worth $47,270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,058,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,371,000 after acquiring an additional 528,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of 58.com stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.77. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.83 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.13%. 58.com’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

