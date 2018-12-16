61,294 Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,914,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,412,000 after buying an additional 5,530,942 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,773,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,287,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,668,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,154,000 after buying an additional 63,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 66.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,460,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after buying an additional 3,363,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,871,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,494,000 after buying an additional 918,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.41.

Shares of BK opened at $48.67 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $830.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: “61,294 Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/61294-shares-in-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk-purchased-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc.html.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.