71,965 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 407.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

In related news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 165,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $4,546,661.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,100,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,275 and have sold 219,546 shares valued at $6,041,906. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

