8,033 Shares in Allstate Corp (ALL) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1,316.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $193,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $115.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Allstate from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

NYSE:ALL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $78.94 and a 1-year high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

