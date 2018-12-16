$85.04 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $85.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.40 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $79.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $308.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.60 million to $311.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $388.96 million, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $412.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Shares of ENPH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,513.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

