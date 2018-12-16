9,938 Shares in Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

CADE opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.97 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry W. Powell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on Cadence Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

