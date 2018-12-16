AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.93.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $177.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.81.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 433,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 433,969 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 6,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $31,288.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,669.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent J. Angotti bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,040 shares in the company, valued at $152,609.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $153,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.