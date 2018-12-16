Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Sunday. They presently have a $280.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We highlight Adobe ’s on- going strength in Experience Cloud with revenues up 22% (ex-Marketo) vs. our esti- mate of 20% and 25% including Marketo. We reiterate our buy rating and our price target of $280.””

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.26.

ADBE stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Adobe has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total transaction of $665,997.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Adobe by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 20,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

