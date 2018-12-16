Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Mehul R. Patel sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $36,522.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna Jennings sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $401,918.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,396.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,044 shares of company stock worth $2,299,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 772.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment includes the operations of Ross University medical and veterinary schools, Chamberlain College of Nursing and Carrington.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.