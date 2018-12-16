Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Position Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.19% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,394,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after buying an additional 1,345,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,555,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,454,000 after buying an additional 643,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after buying an additional 517,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,070,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,520,000 after buying an additional 456,484 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 672.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 455,877 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSW shares. Bank of America downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis lifted their price target on Advanced Disposal Services to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

ADSW opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

