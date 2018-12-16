Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in American Express (AXP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,810,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 71.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,447,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,751,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,701 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,357,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 246,871 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,522,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $541,201,000 after acquiring an additional 282,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,450,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $105.70 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $87.54 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nomura upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in American Express (AXP)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/advisors-asset-management-inc-grows-stake-in-american-express-axp.html.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.