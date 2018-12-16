Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,043 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $94.26 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

