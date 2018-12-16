Aegeus (AEG) Price Up 15.3% This Week

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Aegeus has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Aegeus has a market capitalization of $147,764.00 and $110.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aegeus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.02340566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00143934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00177211 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031172 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Aegeus

Aegeus’ total supply is 32,096,732 coins and its circulating supply is 25,835,549 coins. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io.

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

