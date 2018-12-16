Aeon Global Health (AGHC) vs. Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Critical Comparison

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Enzo Biochem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health $16.30 million 0.28 -$8.00 million ($1.15) -0.54 Enzo Biochem $104.71 million 1.30 -$10.32 million N/A N/A

Aeon Global Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enzo Biochem.

Risk & Volatility

Aeon Global Health has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzo Biochem has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aeon Global Health and Enzo Biochem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health -43.04% -337.14% -61.39% Enzo Biochem -15.93% -20.25% -16.37%

Summary

Enzo Biochem beats Aeon Global Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements. In addition, AEON Global Health Corp. offers post contract customer support services. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to Aeon Global Health Corp. in January 2018. Aeon Global Health Corp. is headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Laboratory Services segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, or search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 30 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing STAT' or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

