Aerium Market Cap Hits $371,632.00 (AERM)

Aerium (CURRENCY:AERM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Aerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Aerium has a total market capitalization of $371,632.00 and $0.00 worth of Aerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aerium has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.01915231 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00448404 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00022040 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00019367 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00015004 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00178070 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008819 BTC.

About Aerium

Aerium (AERM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Aerium’s total supply is 164,348,058 coins and its circulating supply is 112,204,684 coins. Aerium’s official Twitter account is @AeriumCoin. Aerium’s official website is www.aeriumx.net.

Aerium Coin Trading

Aerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

