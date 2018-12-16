Aeron (ARN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00007017 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Radar Relay, IDAX and Kuna. Aeron has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $714,446.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.02380034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00142232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00176902 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031248 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030769 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Kuna, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

