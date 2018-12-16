Aircastle (AYR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.83

Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 216766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

AYR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aircastle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aircastle from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Get Aircastle alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.78 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Aircastle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aircastle Limited will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aircastle by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/aircastle-ayr-sets-new-12-month-low-at-16-83.html.

About Aircastle (NYSE:AYR)

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.