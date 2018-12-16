Akorn (AKRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AKRX. BidaskClub raised Akorn from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akorn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 price target on Akorn and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Akorn to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akorn has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Akorn has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $165.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 34.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Akorn will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Akorn by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,545,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,926,000 after purchasing an additional 141,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Akorn by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,998,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 929,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akorn by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,545,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,926,000 after purchasing an additional 141,746 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akorn by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 360,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akorn by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 346,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

