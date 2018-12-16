Alacer Gold (ASR) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASR. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.15 target price on shares of Alacer Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.48.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

Shares of ASR stock opened at C$2.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. Alacer Gold has a one year low of C$1.97 and a one year high of C$2.97.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The mining company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$46.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alacer Gold will post 0.259999966757995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.