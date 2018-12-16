Alamos Gold (AGI) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Desjardins cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. CSFB reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 517,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 206,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,703,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after buying an additional 1,324,377 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 274,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

