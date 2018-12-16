Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after buying an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 25.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 23.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 111.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $37,250.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,385.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $382,352. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKT. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

