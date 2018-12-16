Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,640 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 78,675 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 30,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.05. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JMP Securities set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

