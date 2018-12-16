Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.99 Million Stake in Model N Inc (MODN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Model N were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 31.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.79. Model N Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.49 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Sunday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Model N from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

