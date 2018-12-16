Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.18 Million Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 5,257.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 353,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 324,659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 727.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 21.7% during the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,385,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,250,000 after purchasing an additional 247,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 17.8% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,590,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WVE. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price target on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,114.49% and a negative return on equity of 112.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Francis sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $648,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,075 shares of company stock worth $3,018,600. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

