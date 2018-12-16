Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $2.13. Alliqua Biomedical shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 27148953 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Alliqua Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get Alliqua Biomedical alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alliqua Biomedical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.99% of Alliqua Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA) Shares Gap Up to $2.13” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/alliqua-biomedical-alqa-shares-gap-up-to-2-13.html.

Alliqua Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALQA)

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc, a regenerative technologies company, commercializes regenerative medical products that assist the body in the repair or replacement of soft tissue. The company markets MIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy, a painless noncontact low-frequency ultrasound to promote healing; and Biovance Amniotic Membrane Allograft and Interfyl Human Connective Tissue Matrix, which are human biologic regenerative technologies.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliqua Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliqua Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.