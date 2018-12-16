Allot Communications Ltd (ALLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLT. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Allot Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays raised Allot Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 18,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.38. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $7.32.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 680,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Allot Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Allot Communications by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 341,632 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

